CRITTENTON CENTER VIRUAL DESIGN & DINE EVENT IS A HIT

Sioux City’s Crittenton Center had a successful fundraiser despite the pandemic.

The annual “Design & Dine” raised over $81,000 this year with a transition to a “No-Show” Design & Dine non-event.

The changes allowed anyone to donate as much as they could while still protecting and keeping the community safe.

The event helps fund childcare and preschool programs along with the only emergency youth shelter in northwest Iowa, as well as parenting education and a supervised apartment living program which is a foster program for teens.