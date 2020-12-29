SNOW NEEDED TO HELP ALLEVIATE AREA DRY SOIL CONDITIONS

While not everybody is happy with the snowstorm going through our area, State Climatologist Justin Glisan says there’s a good reason to welcome it.

Two-thirds of Iowa counties are considered to be abnormally dry or in some stage of drought, with far northwest Iowa the driest of all.

Glisan says having snow drifts stick around for a while would be a good thing, because it may help replenish moisture levels.

The lack of adequate subsoil moisture is a remarkable turn-around after recording flooding just a couple of years ago in several areas.