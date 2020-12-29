SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGE

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

35-year-old Justin Pageler was sentenced to 7 years and six months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Pageler admitted that he knowingly possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and that he had utilized peer-to-peer file sharing services on computers in his home to download and view the pornography.

Pageler was also ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution.