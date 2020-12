SHERIFF DAVE DREW RETIRES FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW WINDS UP A NEARLY 40 YEAR CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT WITH HIS RETIREMENT AT THE END OF 2020.

DREW, WHO SERVED TWO TERMS AS SHERIFF, STILL REMEMBERS THE FIRST TRAFFIC TICKET HE EVER WROTE, BACK WHEN HE WAS FRESH OUT OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY WORKING IN THE TOWN OF MARCUS:

DREW ALSO WORKED PART TIME IN SIOUX CITY’S JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER WHEN HE WAS IN COLLEGE.

HE EVENTUALLY JOINED THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, WORKING IN ALL AREAS INCLUDING EIGHT YEARS ON THE TRI-STATE DRUG TASK FORCE:

DREW SAYS ALL OF THE SHERIFF’S HE WORKED WITH FROM RUSS WHITE JR THROUGH LEO MILLER, DAVE AMICK AND GLEN PARRETT TAUGHT HIM A LOT.

ANOTHER MENTOR WAS FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF JOE FRISBIE, WHO DREW STUDIED UNDER AT WESTERN IOWA TECH:

DREW IS NOW GOING TO MENTOR OTHERS.

HE IS GOING TO BE A PART TIME INSTRUCTOR AT W-I-T, WORKING WITH NEW OFFICERS IN TRAINING:

DREW HAS SPENT TIME HELPING HIS SUCCESSOR, NEWLY ELECTED SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN, PREPARE TO TAKE OVER THE DEPARTMENT.

DREW THEN HOPES TO SPEND TIME WITH HIS WIFE JANA AND FAMILY MEMBERS AT THE IOWA LAKES, PLAY A LOT OF GOLF, AND OCCASIONALLY SEE A MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL GAME.

Photos courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Dept.