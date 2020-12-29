LOCAL CULTURAL VENUES RECEIVE FEDERAL RECOVERY GRANTS

Eleven Sioux City venues and one artist have received a Recovery Grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

Director Chris Kramer says the one-time grants provide relief to cultural nonprofit organizations and individual artists that can demonstrate lost income and extra expenses incurred due to the pandemic:

The Sioux City Community Theatre received a $5000 grant to be used to support projects and programs of the theatre during its phased re-opening.

Funding for the grants was made possible by the federal CARES Act:

The largest local grant, $90,800, was awarded to the Sioux City Symphony.

Orpheum Theatre $56,600

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center $42,000.

Sioux City Art Center $27,400

The Marquee $12,800

Lamb Theatre & School $11,000

Sioux City Conservatory of Music $8500

LaunchPad Children’s Museum $7600

Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation $6400

Vangarde Arts $5600

Richard Steinbach $1800