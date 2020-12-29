LEWIS & CLARK WATER PROJECT MOVES CLOSER TO COMPLETION

Good weather allowed construction on the Lewis & Clark Regional Water Project to make a lot of progress this year in Iowa and South Dakota.

Executive Director Troy Larson says most of the work was along the two state’s border:

Larson says they got a good start on other important parts of the project:

Larson says they are planning on starting some new projects in the spring:

Larson says the regional water supply project is about eighty percent done.

They are supplying water to towns and cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota from the wells near the Missouri River south of Vermillion.

