HUSKERS TIGHT END STOLL HOPES TO GET ATTENTION IN NFL DRAFT

A member of the University of Nebraska football team is preparing to continue his career at the next level.

Tight end Jack Stoll announced Monday that he plans to pursue the 2021 NFL Draft.

The senior had seven receptions for 89 yards for the Huskers this past season.

He finishes his Nebraska career with 61 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons.