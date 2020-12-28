SOUTH SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY STARTS TUESDAY MORNING

South Sioux City’s Public Works Department has declared a snow emergency beginning Tuesday morning at 6am until noon on Wednesday.

That means parking is prohibited on the designated “Snow Emergency Routes” in South Sioux City.

Those routes are permanently marked with signage.

Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

All non-emergency route streets will utilize the alternate odd/even calendar day parking requirement.

It is not acceptable to blow, push, shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Dakota City has also declared a snow emergency for those same hours.

Hinton’s runs from 6pm Monday evening until 6pm Wednesday.