SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY RULES BEGIN AT 6AM TUESDAY

Mayor Bob Scott says snow emergency rules will begin at 6am Tuesday in Sioux City.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

According to the Sioux City Municipal Code Chapter 10.84.040, after a two inch or greater snowfall it is unlawful and a violation of this chapter for any person to obstruct the orderly removal of snow from the full width of the city’s streets by parking, standing or otherwise leaving unattended any vehicle upon designated emergency snow routes.

Additionally, citizens should park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month after seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. until seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. the following day.

Vehicles should be parked on the even street numbered side of the street on even days of the month during the same time period.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking

is prohibited. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking where possible.

Vehicles should park on the odd numbered side of the street on Tuesday, December 29. They should be moved to the even side of the street beginning Wednesday, December 30 at 7:00 a.m.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.