SIOUX CITY POLICE ARREST MAN WITH CONNECTION TO LAKE PARK DEATH

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was discovered last Tuesday morning in Lake Park, Iowa.

The Iowa D-C-I says the body of 25-year-old Angel Bastman was found in her home at 104 Maple Avenue in Lake Park.

Investigators learned she had rented a vehicle in her name that was missing.

On Saturday, December 26th, Sioux City Police located the missing rental car and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver, 23-year-old Justice Berntson, was involved in a traffic accident and arrested and charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While Barred.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5000 bond.

The death investigation of Bastman is on-going and no further details are being released at this time.