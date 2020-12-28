SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THEFT OF TWO PICK UP TRUCKS

A Sioux City man is in custody facing charges following an incident early Sunday morning that began near the Woodbury and Monona County line on Interstate 29.

It started around 1:50am when Monona County authorities received a 9-1-1 call of an accident involving injuries and possible shot fired at mile marker 118 of I-29.

Officers found an accident involving a motorcycle and pickup, and determined that a subject had fired a gun at another vehicle while travelling down I-29.

The occupant of the pickup truck fled the scene and it was reported that someone had stolen a pickup from a farm close to the accident.

That pickup was found wrecked a short distance from the farm and the suspect, 39-year-old Jayme Powell of Sioux City,allegedly went to another residence where he stole another pickup and fled the area.

Powell was arrested in Sioux City in possession of that stolen pickup.

Powell is charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, and was transferred from Sioux City to the Monona County Jail in Onawa.

The investigation is on-going and more charges may be filed in the case.