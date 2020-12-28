POWELL NOW CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A Sioux City man arrested on multiple counts Sunday morning is now charged with attempted murder.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed two counts of Attempted Murder against 39-year-old Jayme Powell in connection with the collision with injury and shots-fired incident on Interstate 29 in Monona County.

The D-C-I agents allege that Powell was driving southbound on I-29 in his truck and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle operated by Jaimi Bucholz of Sioux City.

Powell then intentionally struck a motorcycle operated by Richard Polak of Sioux City.

The impact forced Powell’s truck and Polak’s motorcycle into the ditch, leaving Polak in critical condition.

Polak was life flighted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he remains in critical condition.

Powell allegedly went to another residence where he stole another pickup and fled the area, but was later taken into custody in Sioux City.

Powell is also charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, and was transferred from Sioux City to the Monona County Jail in Onawa.