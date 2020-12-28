LOCAL CARE CENTERS AWAIT COVID VACCINE DELIVERY

Teams of Walgreens, C-V-S and Community Pharmacy employees were to begin giving Covid vaccinations Monday to the people who live and work in Iowa nursing homes.

Kelly Garcia, acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, says federal officials are allowing the teams to give shots to people living in adjacent assisted living facilities as well:

Those vaccines have apparently not been scheduled for Sioux City area care facilities yet though.

Hallie Salmen, Executive Director of the Sunrise Retirement community, says she has been in contact with the local Walgreens about when that will happen:

Salmen says they have many residents and staff waiting:

Salmen says she has signed up for the vaccine and hopes to lead by example.

The federal government signed contracts with the three pharmacy companies to be responsible for the vaccinations at long term care facilities — so the doses are transported to each facility and the shots are given by pharmacy employees.