KING FILES ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST HOUSE MINORITY LEADER

Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King is winding up his final term by filing an ethics complaint against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

King objects to the way all of his House committee assignments were taken away last year.

In his complaint filed with the House Ethics Committee, King argues he didn’t violate U-S law, the House’s Code of Official Conduct, or congress precedent.

He says he was removed without due process and his research reveals he is the only House member removed from all his committee assignments without being accused or convicted of any criminal wrongdoing – or having renounced his political party.

King lost his re-election attempt for a 10th term in November.

He was harshly criticized for comments he made in the New York Times in January 2019 that some interpreted as being racist.