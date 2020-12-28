IOWA’S FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS WITH BOWL CANCELLATION

The 2020 football season for the Iowa Hawkeyes is over after the Music City Bowl between the fifteenth rated Hawks and Missouri Tigers was cancelled Sunday.
Missouri announced that it was withdrawing from the game due to a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases within their program.
The game was scheduled for Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and finding a replacement team for the Tigers was not considered on short notice.
The Hawkeyes end the year with a 6-2 record.
Missouri finishes their season 5-5.