IOWA CASINOS PREPARE FOR COMPETITION FROM NEBRASKA

Casinos in western Iowa will have some competition in the future after Nebraska voters approved gambling legislation in November.

Iowa Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko says there are still many unknowns:

Local competition could come from a future casino at Atokad Park in South Sioux City.

Ohorilko says Iowa casinos will know more once gambling details are worked out in the Nebraska markets:

Ohorilko says new casinos always get attention.

He says the key is for Iowa’s casinos to take steps to hold their customers from across the border:

Ohorilko says this is somewhat similar to the way casinos on the eastern border had to make changes to meet the increased competition from Illinois.