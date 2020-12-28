CITY COUNCIL APPROVES 2ND READING OF FIREWORKS ORDINANCE CHANGE

The City Council of Sioux City passed the second of three readings of an ordinance that would increase fines for fireworks violations in the city at their meeting Monday afternoon.

The council vote was identical to last week’s first reading, 4-1 in favor with councilman Pete Groetken again casting the lone no vote.

Under the new ordinance, property owners would be held responsible and fined for illegal use of fireworks at their home or property.

Councilman Dan Moore hopes residents will follow the rules New Year’s Eve:

OC……….do the right thing. :16

Fireworks may be legally used from 1:00 P.M. December 31st until 12:30 A.M. on January 1st.

The new proposal must pass three times before it can be enacted.