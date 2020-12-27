PADDLEFISH LICENSES ON SALE IN IOWA

Licenses are now on sale for one of the more unique fish you can catch in Iowa.

You can buy a license for paddlefish on the Missouri and Big Sioux River for the season that opens in February.

Regional Fisheries Supervisor, Chris Larson, says interest in the paddlefish season has been up and down since the first year.

While the number of licenses purchased last year were down — he says those who did get a license had success.

He says there are a lot of reasons to try catching a paddlefish, but there is a specific size limit:

The paddlefishing method is also something different as it involves snagging the fish.

The licenses are sold through January 7th.

A resident license sells for 25-50 and you must also have a valid Iowa fishing license.

