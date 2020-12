METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS DECEMBER 25-27TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 86 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THROUGH THE THREE DAY CHRISTMAS WEEKEND. (12,069 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 13.7%.

THERE ARE NOW 57 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 25 NEW CASES. (1581 TOTAL POSITIVE, 151 ACTIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 11 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (3307 TOTAL)

IDA COUNTY ALSO REPORTED 2 NEW CASES (682 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES (539 TOTAL CASES).