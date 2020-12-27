LOCAL OPTIONS TO RECYCLE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

Sioux City recycling crews will begin picking up cut, live Christmas trees from your curbside from Monday, January 4th until Friday, January 15th.

Trees should have all decorations removed and cut into four-foot lengths.

A single use waste sticker will not be necessary for Christmas trees during this two week time frame.

Trees may also be taken to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and dropped off in the lower parking lot through Sunday, January 17th.

Trees should be clean with no ornaments, tinsel, lights, stands or plastic bags.

Wreaths will not be accepted.

Trees will be chipped and used on trails within the park at 4500 Sioux River Road on Highway 12.