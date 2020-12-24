WINTER STORM HINDERS SALVATION ARMY RED KETTLE EFFORTS

Wednesday’s blizzard caused more challenges for the Siouxland Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Captain Chris Clarke says the storm and bitterly cold conditions Thursday hindered donations at kettles:

Kettle donations are usually very strong in the final two or three days leading up to Christmas, so the storm cancelled that out.

Captain Clarke says there are still other ways you can make a donation:

Clarke and Riddle’s Jewelry at the Southern Hills Mall made Christmas a little merrier for several people Thursday.

He drew several names of bell ringing volunteers and called them to say they had won a piece of jewelry from Riddle’s for their volunteer efforts:

Everyone who rang a bell for two hours or more had their name entered into the “ring for bling” promotion.