STUB GRAY SHOOTING RANGE TO CLOSE FOR WINTER

The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Iowa, will close for the season on January 1st and reopen on March 1st of the new year.

Users are reminded that the range is open daily March 1st through December 31st each year, weather and site conditions permitting, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range.

Permits can be purchased online through the Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org.

All shooters are required to register at the check-in station.