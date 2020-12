PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH NEAR WESTFIELD LAST FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE 25000 BLOCK AREA OF HIGHWAY 12.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 43-YEAR-OLD JEREMY PARKER OF MACY, NEBRASKA DIED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE, ENTERED THE EAST DITCH AND STRUCK A TREE.

THE VEHICLE THEN STARTED ON FIRE.

PARKER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE OF THE CRASH.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.