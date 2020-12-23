UNITED WAY FALLING SHORT OF 2020 CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING GOAL

The United Way of Siouxland is asking for the support of the community in trying to reach their campaign goal of $3.46 million dollars.
United Way President Heather Hennings says to date, they have raised $2.4 million dollars towards that goal since their campaign began in August:
OC……..cancelled this year. :23
Hennings says there are many local programs and agencies that depend on the United Way’s funding help:
OC……..it’s a big deal. :14
She says there are different ways you may donate and make a difference:
OC……..can call us. :13
That number is 712-255-3551.