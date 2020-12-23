SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN MAVERICKS SHOOTING

Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department have identified a suspect in the shooting outside of Maverick’s Gentlemen’s Club early Sunday.

Police have issued arrest warrants for 26-year-old Rudy C. Johnson of Sioux City on charges of Willful Injury, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault while Participating in a Felony, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Johnson is a 5 foot 2 inches tall black male weighing 150 pounds who is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are also looking for 20-year-old Tiara Norris of Sioux Falls for questioning about her role in the shooting.

It is believed that Johnson and Norris fled to Sioux Falls after the shooting and may be there.

The victim of this shooting, 28-year-old Krista Kruckenberg of Sioux Falls, is still at MercyOne being treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Sioux Falls Police Department.