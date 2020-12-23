SALVATION ARMY PROJECTS SHORTFALL IN BELL RINGING CAMPAIGN

Siouxland Salvation Army leaders are projecting a $25,000 shortfall in their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

Captain April Clarke says Christmas has been challenged by the impact of COVID-19, and while the Siouxland community has been tremendously supportive this year despite those challenges, their campaign is still facing this shortfall as it’s entered the final stretch.”

The overall campaign goal for 2020 is $140,000.

Clarke is asking the Siouxland community for one last push of support before the kettles disappear for the season at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

People can give at any Salvation Army kettle, or online at SiouxlandRedKettle.org.