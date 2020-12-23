RICKETTS EASES SOME NEBRASKA COVID RESTRICTIONS

Governor Pete Ricketts is giving Nebraska residents an early Christmas present by moving the state from the “yellow” to “blue” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan.

As of 12:01 AM on Thursday, December 24th, some of the restrictions are being eased.

The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 50% to 75%.

Seating persons in groups of 8 or less returns to guidance for restaurants, bars, wedding/funeral receptions, and other venues.

The requirement for individuals at bars and restaurants to be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games returns to guidance.

Elective surgeries can resume without restriction.

Executive Order 20-36 remains in force giving public bodies the option to meet virtually by videoconference or teleconference through January 31st.