AROUND 1335 HOMES ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE LOST POWER AROUND 9:10AM WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE AFFECTED AREA WAS NORTH OF 36TH STREET AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THERE WERE OVER 460 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER AS OF NOON.

MID AMERICAN ENERGY HOPES TO HAVE THE ISSUES REPAIRED BY 1PM.

Updated 12:20pm