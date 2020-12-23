MAYOR DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY FOR SIOUX CITY

Due to the current blizzard warning, a snow emergency has been declared by Mayor Bob Scott to take effect beginning at 3p.m. today, December 23rd.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Citizens should park on the odd side of the street today until 7a.m. December 24th and then move to the even side.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited.

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking where possible.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Dakota City enacted a snow emergency as of noon.