BLIZZARD CAUSES MANY PROBLEMS ACROSS THE TRI-STATE AREA

WEDNESDAY’S BLIZZARD AND 55 MILE AN HOUR WINDS CAUSED A VARIETY OF PROBLEMS FOR DRIVERS AND RESIDENTS IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA CITY HAVE SNOW EMERGENCIES CURRENTLY IN EFFECT.

SIOUX CITY’S SNOW EMERGENCY PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE STREET, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE.

ODD/EVEN DAY PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT.

AROUND 1335 HOMES ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE LOST POWER AT 9:10AM WEDNESDAY MORNING WHEN THREE POWER POLES BROKE IN THE 400 BLOCK OF WEST 40TH STREET.

THE AFFECTED AREA WAS NORTH OF 36TH STREET AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

OTHER OUTAGES WERE REPORTED ON LINDENWOOD, ORCHARD AND MANOR CIRCLE AND WIRES BLEW DOWN AT 7TH AND PIERCE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAD RESPONDED TO 19 TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS BETWEEN 8:45 AM AND 4PM WEDNESDAY.

HIGHWAY 81 NORTH OF NORFOLK, NEBRASKA TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LINE WAS CLOSED AS OF 2:15PM.

MANY VEHICLES WERE SNOWBOUND & TRAFFIC COULD NOT GET THROUGH.

THERE WAS EXTREMELY LIMITED VISIBILITY ON INTERSTATE 29 INTO SOUTH DAKOTA BECAUSE OF BLOWING SNOW.

AND IF YOU DIDN’T GET YOUR TRASH AND RECYCLABLES COLLECTED WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY BECAUSE OF THE STORM, LEAVE YOUR CARTS OUT.

GILL HAULING WILL COLLECT THEM THURSDAY.