AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE IN LAKE PARK IOWA

Dickinson County authorities are investigating the death of a woman Tuesday morning in Lake Park, Iowa.

The Lake Park Police Department received a 9-1-1 call around 11:30 and responded to 104 Maple Avenue for a reported homicide.

Officers found the body of the woman inside the residence.

Her name has not been released.

The incident is being treated as a homicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.