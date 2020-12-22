STOWE SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR 1ST DEGREE MURDER

A Castana, Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of his grandmother in 2018 in Monona County.

23-year-old Eliot Stowe was sentenced for first degree murder by Judge Zachary Hindman Tuesday morning in Monona County District Court in Onawa:

Judge Hindman had presided over the bench trial of Stowe and denied a defense motion to acquit Stowe.

Eliot Stowe was charged in the fatal beating of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana.

Her body was found on June 27th of 2018 about a mile and a half from their home.

Eliot Stowe declined to speak at his sentencing and no victims impact statements were given.