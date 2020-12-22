SOUTH DAKOTA TO HOLD “OPERATION SAFE CHRISTMAS”

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol will conduct an “Operation Safe Christmas ” Wednesday and Thursday to encourage those already traveling to be careful.

Craig Price, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety, says this year’s 78-hour Christmas holiday reporting period for motor vehicle traffic crashes starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and ends at midnight, Sunday, December 27th:

OC……….your seat belt. :08

Price says there are safety precautions to keep in mind if you are staying home too:

OC……..of your home. :13

Last year during the Christmas reporting period, there were 45 reported traffic crashes resulting in no deaths and 13 injuries

State troopers will be on the road throughout the weekend.