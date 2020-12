REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA COVID NUMBERS ARE TRENDING THE RIGHT DIRECTION

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE’S COVID-19 NUMBERS ARE CONTINUING TO TREND THE RIGHT WAY:

COVID RELATED HOSPITALIZATION NUMBERS ARE ALSO ON THE DECLINE:

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWANS HAVE STEPPED UP TO REDUCE THOSE NUMBERS WHICH WERE AT RECORD LEVELS A WEEK BEFORE THANKSGIVING:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE HOPES IOWANS WILL CONTINUE TO AVOID LARGE GATHERINGS THROUGH THE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR HOLIDAY SEASON, AND CONTINUE TO SOCIAL DISTANCE AND WEAR MASKS.