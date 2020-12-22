LONG TERM CARE COVID VACCINATIONS IN IOWA START NEXT WEEK

State health officials say Covid-19 vaccinations for residents and staff of Iowa’s long-term care facilities will start next Monday, December 28th.

Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, says the newly-approved Moderna vaccine can be distributed in smaller batches, so it’s likely to be more widely used in rural Iowa.

As of Monday night, officials report 84-hundred Iowa health care workers had been vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine.

Iowa is among 24 states getting fewer doses than originally announced of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Governor Reynolds says starting next week, Iowa vaccination teams have been given permission to vaccinate assisted living residents if they’re living on the same campus as a nursing home.

Garcia says the federal government has waived the requirement that Iowa have at least half of the doses needed delivered before starting vaccinations at long term care facilities.

Vaccination teams employed by Walgreens, C-V-S and Community Pharmacy will be giving the shots at long term care and assisted living facilities.