HEALTH AUTHORITIES WARN OF VACCINE SCAMS

The vaccine for Covid-19 has only been available for a few days, and there are already scams circulating in the community related to them.

Siouxland District Health says one requests credit card information for the individual to be placed on a priority list to receive the vaccine.

The second is a text or email message that includes a link to a survey.

It will appear as if it is from a local medical office, but it is not.

If you complete the survey, you are to be entered into a drawing to receive a free dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both of these are attempts to obtain personal information.

Siouxland District Health says local doctors will not be distributing information in this manner.