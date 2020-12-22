CONGRESS FINALLY PASSES 900 BILLION DOLLAR PANDEMIC RELIEF BILL

Congress approved a 900-billion-dollar pandemic relief package Monday night, with the House passing the measure first and the Senate following later in the night.

The bipartisan bill should finally bring badly-needed cash to businesses and individuals, along with the resources needed to vaccinate the nation from COVID-19.

Republican South Dakota Senator John Thune says the relief bill was for the same amount Senate Republicans had proposed in September and October that the House and Senate Democrats refused to support:

Iowa Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer says Iowans still need help as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the legislation passed Monday doesn’t come close to provide the help people need – but she supported it because some form of help had to be passed.

Iowa Congressman Steve King and South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds did not participate in voting on the measure.