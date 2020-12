SUSPECT SOUGHT IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE OF MAVERICKS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO WAS SHOT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AT THE MAVERICK’S GENTLEMEN’S CLUB AT 416 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE.

POLICE SAY 28-YEAR-OLD KRISTA KRUCKENBERG OF SIOUX FALLS REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AT MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER.

INVESTIGATORS SAY KRUCKENBERG IS EMPLOYED AS A WAITRESS AND BARTENDER AT MAVERICKS, BUT WAS THERE AS A PATRON WHEN THE SHOOTING OCCURRED.

POLICE SAY KRUCKENBERG WAS IN THE PARKING LOT ALONG WITH SEVERAL OTHERS WATCHING A CONFRONTATION BETWEEN TWO OTHER PEOPLE WHEN THE SUSPECT, WHO WAS NOT INVOLVED IN THE FIGHT, STARTED SHOOTING AT THE PEOPLE FIGHTING.

DETECTIVES ARE STILL TRYING TO DETERMINE IF KRUCKENBERG WAS THE INTENDED TARGET OR UNINTENTIONALLY STRUCK BY BULLETS.

THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A BLACK MALE IN HIS 20’S WHO IS SHORT IN HEIGHT.

POLICE ARE UNABLE TO RELEASE HIS IDENTITY AT THIS TIME, BUT SAY HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE SHOOTING SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.