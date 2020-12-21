POLICE INVESTIGATE SUMMIT STREET STABBING

One man was hospitalized after being stabbed just before noon Monday in the 1400 block of Summit Street.

Sioux City Police say the 27-year-old male victim received a non-life threatening stab wound to his lower back and was taken to MercyOne Hospital.

Police say the victim, a transient, told them he had gone up to an apartment in the 1300 block of Summit Street to speak with a friend when a woman on the porch of an adjacent unit began a verbal confrontation with him.

She stabbed him in the back during the confrontation.

The suspect is described as a Native American female in her late 30’s.

Officers have not located the woman at this time.