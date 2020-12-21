ELIOT STOWE SENTENCING HEARING SET FOR TUESDAY

A sentencing hearing for a Castana, Iowa man found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his grandmother in 2018 in Monona County will take place Tuesday in Onawa.

Judge Zachary Hindman presided over the bench trial of 23-year-old Eliot Stowe in Monona County District Court.

Stowe was charged in the fatal beating of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana.

Her body was found on June 27th of 2018 about a mile and a half from their home.

Judge Hindman ruled that the state proved Eliot Stowe killed his grandmother willfully, deliberately and with specific intent and that his defense failed to prove he suffered from insanity at the time of the murder.