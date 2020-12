POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OLD STOCKYARDS AREA

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING IN THE OLD STOCKYARDS AREA THAT SENT ONE WOMAN TO THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING OCCURRED AT MAVERICK’S GENTLEMEN’S CLUB AT 416 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE AROUND 1:20 AM.

THE FEMALE VICTIM WAS FOUND IN THE PARKING LOT AND HAD BEEN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

HER NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE SHOOTING IS CONTINUING.