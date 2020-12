ONE DEAD IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH NEAR WESTFIELD

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTING A ONE VEHICLE CRASH NEAR WESTFIELD FRIDAY NIGHT THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF THE DRIVER.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO 25133 HIGHWAY 12 AROUND 11:15 PM FOR A REPORT OF A VEHICLE ON FIRE IN A DITCH.

FIRST RESPONDERS FOUND THE VEHICLE FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES WITH THE DRIVER INSIDE.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE VEHICLE WAS HEADED NORTH ON HIGHWAY 12 WHEN THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL, ENTERED THE EAST DITCH AND STRUCK A TREE.

THE VEHICLE THEN STARTED ON FIRE.

THE MALE DRIVER WAS DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HIS BODY WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER IN ANKENY FOR IDENTIFICATION.