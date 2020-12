METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR DEC 19-20

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 40 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 92 ON SATURDAY (11,823 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 15.2%.

WOODBURY COUNTY HAD SIX MORE COVID RELATED DEATHS REPORTED, BRINGING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF COVID RELATED DEATHS TO 159.

THERE ARE NOW 50 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 31 NEW WEEKEND CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 29TH AND 30TH COVID RELATED DEATHS. (1512 TOTAL POSITIVE, 152 ACTIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 33 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND REPORTED TWO MORE DEATHS. (3239 TOTAL 46 DEAD)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 9 NEW CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 14TH COVID RELATED FATALITY. (528 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 10 NEW CASES AND TWO DEATHS. (664 POSITIVE CASES 21 DEAD)