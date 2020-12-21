RICKETTS EXPECTS ANOTHER FEDERAL STIMULUS PACKAGE NEXT YEAR

The White House is signaling that President Trump will sign a coronavirus relief package once it’s passed by Congress.

Congressional leaders announced a deal on a 900-billion-dollar COVID relief package Sunday night.

The plan includes 600-dollar stimulus checks for most Americans, as well as more unemployment relief.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was asked at his Monday morning news conference if he thought $600 was enough:

Ricketts mentioned that he was tested for Covid-19 again on Sunday, and the test result came back negative.