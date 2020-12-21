MORE DETAILS RELEASED ABOUT DEATH OF MONONA COUNTY MAN IN PISGAH

More details have been released in the death of a man in Pisgah, Iowa last Thursday night.

28-year-old Kristofer Erlbacher of Woodbine is charged with first degree murder for allegedly striking 30-year-old Caleb Solberg of Moorhead multiple times with his pickup in front of “Dave’s Old Home Café” in Pisgah.

Court documents state Erlbacher continued to drive by the body of Caleb Solberg hindering anyone from providing aid to the victim.

The criminal complaint against Erlbacher says the two men were involved in a fight in Moorhead in Monona County earlier that evening before the action that led to Solberg’s death.

Erlbacher is also alleged to have earlier rammed a vehicle twice outside the cafe that was occupied by Solberg’s half brother, Craig Pryor,

Erlbacher had allegedly threatened to kill both Solberg and Pryor because of a dispute between them.