METRO TRASH PICK UP DELAYED A DAY THIS WEEKEND

Due to the Christmas holiday on Friday, December 25th and New Year’s Day on Friday, January 1st, Sioux City’s garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day.

Friday’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Saturday.

The same schedule will take place the following week.

Friday collections are the only customers that will experience a change.

For those of you who recycle, wrapping paper, boxes and rigid plastics are acceptable as recycling.

Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, and flexible plastic films are not eligible for recycling.

In South Sioux City, customers who normally have their trash picked up on Friday will have it collected Saturday.