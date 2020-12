The LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has promoted Carrie Lebowich as their new Executive Director.

Lebowich began working for the museum as a volunteer in 2015.

During the past five years she has held multiple positions for LaunchPAD including Administrative Assistant, Development Coordinator, Director of Donor Care, and most recently, Operations Manager.

LaunchPAD is nearing its 5th birthday on February 11th.

Lebowich will lead the non-profit into its next stage of growth and development.