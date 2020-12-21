CITY COUNCIL PASSES 1ST READING OF NEW FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

The City Council of Sioux City has passed first reading of an ordinance that will increase fines for fireworks violations in the city.

The council voted 4-1, with Pete Groetken casting the lone no vote.

Under the new ordinance, property owners would be held responsible and fined for illegal use of fireworks at their home or property.

Fireworks may be legally used from 1:00 P.M. December 31st until 12:30 A.M. on January 1st.

They may also be used July 3rd through July 4th from the hours of 1:00 P.M. until 11:00 P.M.

Councilman Dan Moore says he hopes citizens will limit their use to those hours and respect that fireworks affect some in a negative way:

Violations would have a fine assessed to the property owner of $250 for the first offense, $500 for a second offense, and $1,000.00 for a third or more violations.

Councilman Pete Groetken, a retired police captain, questioned how the ordinance could be enforced:

Groetken says many people have told him the city should just ban fireworks as they had in past years:

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr says she has more people tell her they want to be able to celebrate the New Year and 4th of July with fireworks:

Schoenherr is referring to public service announcements Moore has been working on with citizens.

The proposal must pass two more times before being enacted.