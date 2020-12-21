BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY TO BE STORAGE SITE FOR COVID VACCINE

A lab at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake will be used as a storage site for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The lab in the Estelle Siebens Science Center has a freezer with the ability to go down to minus 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

BVU President Brian Lenzmeier says the university has offered use of the freezer to public health officials to safely store vials of the vaccine to be administered to residents of Buena Vista County in coming weeks.

The freezer, obtained in 2011 and upgraded in 2016, has space for 35,000 doses.

It is used by faculty members and students for research projects involving biological tissues and cell lines that need to be stored in extreme cold.

New locks have been introduced to limit access, and the room is equipped with motion-detection security cameras.