Briar Cliff announces Shane LaDage as next head football coach

(Sioux City, Iowa – December 21, 2020) Briar Cliff Athletic Director Nic Scandrett has announced the hiring of Shane LaDage as the next football coach for the Chargers.

“We have found an accomplished coach with high character and integrity to lead our football program,” said Scandrett. “Shane is the type of man that I would want my son to play for, which is the ultimate compliment I can give. I admire him in many ways, and I am beyond thrilled to have him on our team leading our student-athletes. Special things are ahead for our football program and university.”

LaDage comes to Briar Cliff from Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota. He has served as an assistant coach for the Beavers since 2015 and was named associate head coach in 2019. LaDage has held a range of responsibilities with Minot football, including co-offensive coordinator, special teams coach and interim head coach. Most recently, LaDage was the team’s recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach.

In 2019, LaDage helped the Beaver offense set a program record in single season rushing yards since joining NCAA Division II and produced the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Newcomer of the Year. LaDage coached two All-American punters and led the NSIC’s top-ranked punt team in 2016 and 2019.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to be the new head football coach at Briar Cliff University,” said LaDage. “I would like to thank Dr. Karstens, Mr. Scandrett and the search committee for believing in me and entrusting me to lead their program. I’m looking forward to building relationships with our campus community, the community of Sioux City and the high school coaches in the region. We will focus our recruiting within the region and will build a program that you will recognize and be proud of! My family and I can’t wait to get to The Cliff!”

LaDage’s coaching resume also includes stops at the University of Wyoming (2014-15), Saint Joseph’s College (2013-14) and Southwest Minnesota State (2011-2013). While at Wyoming, LaDage worked primarily with the tight ends and coached three athletes who made NFL rosters.

LaDage earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southwest Minnesota State. LaDage and his wife, Michelle, have been married since 2016. They have two daughters, Brooke and Abigail.

LaDage’s first official day on the Cliff will be January 4.